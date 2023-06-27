StockNews.com Lowers Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to Buy

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

ODC traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.18. 55,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,555. The firm has a market cap of $408.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $59.12.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 945.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.