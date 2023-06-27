StockNews.com Lowers Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to Buy

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance
ODC traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.18. 55,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,555. The firm has a market cap of $408.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $59.12.
Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America
In other news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America
Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile
Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.
