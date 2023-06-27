Stratis Trading Up 12.2% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001490 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $68.11 million and $7.78 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,553,431 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

