Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Stryker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.45. The stock had a trading volume of 131,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,827. The company has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.46 and a 200 day moving average of $272.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

