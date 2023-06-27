Substratum (SUB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.22

Substratum (SUB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $201,112.86 and approximately $1.22 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013811 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,673.06 or 0.99988712 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036583 USD and is up 21.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

