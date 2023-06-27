Sui Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Sui token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002358 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sui has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Sui has a total market capitalization of $436.45 million and $178.24 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,047,436 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 604,047,436 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.74814568 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $154,794,955.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

