Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Northland Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.17.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $216.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.92. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $270.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.