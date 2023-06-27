Synapse (SYN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.34 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002268 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a total market cap of $125.21 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

