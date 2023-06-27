Synthetix Hits Market Capitalization of $560.40 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $560.40 million and approximately $28.21 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00006913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 320,252,246 coins and its circulating supply is 264,237,323 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

