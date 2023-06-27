T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
TTOO opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
