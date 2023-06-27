T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

TTOO opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

