Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,479 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 324.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $104.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.45 and a 52-week high of $105.50.
About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF from StockNews.com
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.