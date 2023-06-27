Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,479 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 324.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $104.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.45 and a 52-week high of $105.50.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.