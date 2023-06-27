Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 53,138 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFAX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 41,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,275. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

