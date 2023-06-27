Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 2,714 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,537,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $70.90. 87,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

