Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Reduced by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Target by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 18,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.89. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

About Target



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

