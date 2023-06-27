Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.18

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.18 and last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 623430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $2,016,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $2,016,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 843,345 shares of company stock worth $36,315,822. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

