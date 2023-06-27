TD Cowen Downgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Market Perform

TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $300.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $325.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $326.55.

Accenture Trading Down 0.3 %

ACN opened at $297.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.21. The firm has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

