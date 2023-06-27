TD Securities Increases Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to C$78.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STLJF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stella-Jones to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Stock Down 4.2 %

Stella-Jones stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.