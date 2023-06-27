Tecsys (TCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect Tecsys to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Tecsys Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TCS opened at C$25.39 on Tuesday. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$23.75 and a 52-week high of C$41.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$369.93 million, a PE ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark raised Tecsys from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

