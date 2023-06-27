Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) & SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) Critical Analysis

SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of SHL Telemedicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SHL Telemedicine and Teladoc Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHL Telemedicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Teladoc Health 0 17 7 0 2.29

Valuation and Earnings

Teladoc Health has a consensus price target of $32.78, suggesting a potential upside of 37.45%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than SHL Telemedicine.

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and Teladoc Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teladoc Health $2.41 billion 1.62 -$13.66 billion ($43.58) -0.55

SHL Telemedicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Profitability

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A Teladoc Health -285.51% -5.81% -3.91%

Summary

Teladoc Health beats SHL Telemedicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center. The company also provides central communication module, a telecommunication device that transmits medical data to its telemedicine centers from various medical monitoring devices; TeleWeight, a trans-telephonic weight monitoring device for personal use; TelePress, a remote blood pressure monitoring device for personal use; TeleBreather, a remote electronic handheld device to test the working of lungs; and TelePulse Oximeter, an electronic handheld diagnostic device to measure the saturation level of oxygen in blood, as well as pulse rate. It offers its telemedicine services and devices to subscribers using telephonic and internet communication technology. The company serves patients, health insurance companies, hospitals, clinics, physicians, and other health care providers. It has a collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic to evaluate the incidence of emergency department visits, re-hospitalizations, and major adverse cardiovascular events over a period of 90 days after first hospitalization for a heart attack for patients using SmartHeart FDA approved 12 lead ECG; and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Hadassah Medical Center. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment operates a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services through website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions by its that licensed clinicians. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. It serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

