TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 334,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 138,521 shares.The stock last traded at $15.02 and had previously closed at $14.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TIXT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

