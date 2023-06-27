Terra (LUNA) 1-Day Volume Tops $85.06 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $197.72 million and $85.06 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002584 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 302,043,655 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

