TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $126.72 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,619,133 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,199,873 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

