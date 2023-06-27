TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $126.34 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00043031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,617,167 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,196,355 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

