Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $168.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.33.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

