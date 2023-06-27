Tezos Price Hits $0.81 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $762.96 million and approximately $330,234.19 worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002128 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002578 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 964,290,446 coins and its circulating supply is 943,123,002 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.