The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.1% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

NYSE BA traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,831. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.44. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.



