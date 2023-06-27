The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,687 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

