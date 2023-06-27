Theta Fuel Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $226.96 million and $3.14 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00042626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,188,802,398 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

