Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given New $144.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.42.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $138.15. The stock had a trading volume of 401,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,431. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

