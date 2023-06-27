Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 6,000 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,145,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,603,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,750 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $38,812.50.

On Friday, June 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $165,620.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 38,526 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $253,886.34.

On Monday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $202,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,600 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,832 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $136,668.32.

On Friday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 120,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $783,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,162 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $219,579.36.

Tilly’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. 119,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,748. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 58.4% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 435,100 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 25.3% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 15.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

See Also

