Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Shares of TRIN opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $483.44 million, a PE ratio of -223.96 and a beta of 0.56. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 6,213 shares of company stock worth $72,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 314.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 90,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 770,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

