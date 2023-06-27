Truist Financial Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $80.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.44 on Friday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

