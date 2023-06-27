Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $340,950.41

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and $1.27 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.42 or 0.06162099 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00043792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030471 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

