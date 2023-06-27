UMA (UMA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.05 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One UMA token can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00005270 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $117.10 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get UMA alerts:

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,544,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,339,227 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

