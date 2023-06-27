United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.31 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,155 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United States Antimony by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.