Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.