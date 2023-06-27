USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI) Announces $0.07 Dividend

USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0692 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.
USCF Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA UDI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.05. USCF Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $26.62.
About USCF Dividend Income Fund
