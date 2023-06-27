Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,336,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $104.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,114. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.39.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

