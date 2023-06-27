Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

