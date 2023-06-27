Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Trimmed by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 4.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $22,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,872,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $425.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.39 and its 200 day moving average is $370.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

