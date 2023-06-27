Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.58. 45,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.06 and its 200 day moving average is $185.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $203.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

