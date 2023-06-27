Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VOT traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $209.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

