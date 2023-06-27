Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VNQ stock opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

