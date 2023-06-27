Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,046 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after buying an additional 759,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $193.54. The company had a trading volume of 83,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.75 and a 200-day moving average of $190.60.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

