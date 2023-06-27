Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Cut by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after buying an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after buying an additional 214,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $192.90. 62,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,016. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

