Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $153.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $156.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.