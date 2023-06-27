Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Position Raised by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 40,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOV traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $80.00. 5,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,120. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

