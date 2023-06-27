Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 9.2% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $435,417,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

