Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0056

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Verasity has a market cap of $57.34 million and $13.84 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

