VIBE Reaches Market Capitalization of $307,594.20 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One VIBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $307,594.20 and approximately $56.18 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

