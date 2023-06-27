Vigilare Wealth Management Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE RTX opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.